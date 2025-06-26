Left Menu

Wrexham's Premier League Ambitions: The Final Leap

Wrexham, co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will start their English second-tier football season against Southampton on August 9, chasing a Premier League spot after 43 years. Their rise has captured international attention through a successful documentary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:55 IST
Wrexham's Premier League Ambitions: The Final Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Welsh club Wrexham, famously co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is eyeing its long-awaited Premier League breakthrough, starting with an away game against Southampton on August 9. This marks their first appearance in England's second-tier football league in over four decades.

Securing three successive promotions, Reynolds reflected on what seemed an "impossible dream" as they close in on England's top football division. Wrexham's rise has not just been a sporting achievement but also a media sensation, largely propelled by the popular "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary, increasing the club's fame across North America.

Wrexham's supporters will eagerly await the team's first home match facing West Bromwich Albion, further solidifying the club's ambition to clinch a Premier League spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025