Wrexham's Premier League Ambitions: The Final Leap

The Welsh club Wrexham, famously co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is eyeing its long-awaited Premier League breakthrough, starting with an away game against Southampton on August 9. This marks their first appearance in England's second-tier football league in over four decades.

Securing three successive promotions, Reynolds reflected on what seemed an "impossible dream" as they close in on England's top football division. Wrexham's rise has not just been a sporting achievement but also a media sensation, largely propelled by the popular "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary, increasing the club's fame across North America.

Wrexham's supporters will eagerly await the team's first home match facing West Bromwich Albion, further solidifying the club's ambition to clinch a Premier League spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)