Sports Flash: Major Developments in Global Arena

Basketball star Caitlin Clark is out of Indiana Fever's game against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a groin injury, leaving fans speculating its impact on the team's future matches.

The Club World Cup's extreme heat conditions have sparked debates and logistical worries about the timing for the 2026 World Cup, especially given the recent heatwave experienced by Dortmund players in Cincinnati.

In other headlines, Jamie Benn re-signs with the Dallas Stars, NHL seeks cities for the 2028 World Cup, and the U.S. assures full support for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

