Hollywood Beckons: Pierre Gasly Jokes About Future After Brad Pitt's Praise

Pierre Gasly humorously considers a Hollywood career after Brad Pitt praises his acting potential amid Alpine's struggles. Gasly, whose mother was thrilled by Pitt's comments, has scored all of Alpine's points this season. The driver's playful remark hints at a possible career shift if team performance doesn't improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spielberg | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:01 IST
Hollywood Beckons: Pierre Gasly Jokes About Future After Brad Pitt's Praise
  • Country:
  • Austria

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly humorously suggested a potential foray into Hollywood following an endorsement from actor Brad Pitt, who praised his acting potential. Gasly made the light-hearted comment amid Alpine's struggles in the championship standings.

Brad Pitt, starring in the newly released film 'F1,' mentioned Gasly alongside other drivers like Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton as having potential Hollywood futures during a premiere in New York. Gasly responded at the Austrian Grand Prix, revealing that Pitt's remarks had especially delighted his mother.

Despite having no acting background, Gasly quipped about his French heritage enabling him to play 'a French lover,' while also noting his contribution to Alpine's 11 points this season amid recent management changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

