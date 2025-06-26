Hollywood Beckons: Pierre Gasly Jokes About Future After Brad Pitt's Praise

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly humorously suggested a potential foray into Hollywood following an endorsement from actor Brad Pitt, who praised his acting potential. Gasly made the light-hearted comment amid Alpine's struggles in the championship standings.

Brad Pitt, starring in the newly released film 'F1,' mentioned Gasly alongside other drivers like Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton as having potential Hollywood futures during a premiere in New York. Gasly responded at the Austrian Grand Prix, revealing that Pitt's remarks had especially delighted his mother.

Despite having no acting background, Gasly quipped about his French heritage enabling him to play 'a French lover,' while also noting his contribution to Alpine's 11 points this season amid recent management changes.

