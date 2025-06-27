Manchester City Dominates Group G with Stellar Win Over Juventus

Manchester City secured its dominance in Group G of the Club World Cup by convincingly defeating Juventus 5-2 on Thursday, highlighting the Italian side's defensive vulnerabilities.

Already assured of progression to the knockout stage, Manchester City confirmed why they are considered title frontrunners by finishing the group phase with a perfect record. Pep Guardiola's team finished three points clear of Juventus, who will now face the winners of Group H in the last 16.

The match saw City take the lead with an early goal by Jeremy Doku, assisted by a precise pass from newcomer Rayan Ait-Nouri. After a brief scare with Juventus equalizing due to a City error, goals from Matheus Nunes, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Savinho secured their overwhelming victory.

