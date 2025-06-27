Left Menu

Manchester City Dominates Group G with Stellar Win Over Juventus

Manchester City triumphed over Juventus with a 5-2 victory in the Club World Cup, leading Group G. Despite both teams advancing to the knockout stage, City underscored their championship potential with three consecutive wins. Star performances and tactical brilliance highlighted City's formidable play against a defensively vulnerable Juventus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 02:51 IST
Manchester City secured its dominance in Group G of the Club World Cup by convincingly defeating Juventus 5-2 on Thursday, highlighting the Italian side's defensive vulnerabilities.

Already assured of progression to the knockout stage, Manchester City confirmed why they are considered title frontrunners by finishing the group phase with a perfect record. Pep Guardiola's team finished three points clear of Juventus, who will now face the winners of Group H in the last 16.

The match saw City take the lead with an early goal by Jeremy Doku, assisted by a precise pass from newcomer Rayan Ait-Nouri. After a brief scare with Juventus equalizing due to a City error, goals from Matheus Nunes, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Savinho secured their overwhelming victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

