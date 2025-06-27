Wander Franco Receives Suspended Sentence in Dominican Abuse Case

Dominican professional baseball player Wander Franco has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor, resulting in a two-year suspended prison sentence, a Dominican court ruled on Thursday. Franco was also ordered to pay a fine equivalent to 10 minimum wages in the Dominican Republic.

The 24-year-old former shortstop for Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays will avoid jail time provided he adheres to specific conditions set by the court. Franco faced allegations of maintaining a relationship with a 14-year-old girl, allegedly with her mother's consent.

Prosecutors detailed that the offenses occurred in Franco's native Dominican Republic, with indications of financial exploitation and travel planning. The court sentenced the girl's mother to 10 years in prison and fined her an amount equal to 30 minimum wage payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)