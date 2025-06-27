Transformative Transfers: Players Who Changed Fortunes in the ISL

In the world of football, timing is crucial, extending even to player transfers. A player who struggles at one club may find success at another, often due to the perfect blend of environment and timing. The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed several such transformative moves, where players thrive under new circumstances.

Manuel Onwu's journey exemplifies this phenomenon. Initially struggling at Bengaluru FC during the 2019-20 season, a loan to Odisha FC marked a remarkable turnaround. His impressive performance included scoring seven goals in four appearances, reshaping his role and bolstering Odisha FC's playoff ambitions.

Similarly, Deshorn Brown revived his form with NorthEast United FC after a challenging stint at Bengaluru FC. His debut goal and subsequent striking capabilities fueled the team's playoff pursuit. These transfers highlight the impact of proper alignment, proving the premise that players truly shine in the right systems at the right time.

