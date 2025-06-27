Young Lions Roar: England's Fresh Start at Women's Euro 2025
England's Women's Euro 2025 campaign is seen as a fresh start with a young team eager to prove themselves. Lauren James, back from injury, describes the team as hungry and focused on a new era, rather than defending their previous title. England faces France, Netherlands, and Wales in Group D.
England's Women's Euro 2025 campaign marks the beginning of a new chapter, characterized by youthful enthusiasm and determination. The team, filled with young players eager to make their mark, is ready to demonstrate their capabilities on the grand stage, according to forward Lauren James.
James, who debuted shortly after England's 2022 European title victory, has overcome a hamstring injury to join the continental campaign next month. Speaking to The Guardian, the 23-year-old emphasized that this isn't about defending a title but starting anew with a different team.
England's journey begins on July 5 with a Group D opener against France, followed by crucial matches against the Netherlands and Wales. The tournament spans from July 2-27.
