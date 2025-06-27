Left Menu

High Stakes Clash: Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles China to Avoid Relegation

The Indian women's hockey team is set to face China in a bid to break a six-match losing streak and avoid relegation from the FIH Pro League. Currently at the bottom of the table, the team seeks inspiration from past successes and aims for crucial wins this weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:08 IST
The Indian women's hockey team faces a crucial challenge this weekend as it strives to break a six-match losing streak and avoid relegation from the FIH Pro League. Set to play against China on Saturday and Sunday, the team finds itself at the bottom of the nine-team table with relegation looming.

After a promising home leg, the team encountered setbacks in Europe against formidable opponents. Despite the outcome, they demonstrated attacking prowess, though struggles with finishing and penalty conversions remained evident. To secure victory, they aim to draw inspiration from the men's team and past victories over China.

With relegation at stake, the pressure mounts on players and coach Harendra Singh for flawless performances. Star drag-flickers, though guided by Dutch expert Taeke Taekema, have yet to yield results. India's journey continues, with success against China pivotal in their quest for redemption and qualification for future tournaments.

