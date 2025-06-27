Left Menu

Doping Dilemma: Twinkle Chaudhary's Provisional Suspension Sparks India’s Anti-Doping Concerns

Indian athlete Twinkle Chaudhary, a multiple National Games medalist, has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for Methyltestosterone, a banned steroid. Her case adds to India's growing doping issues, reflected in recent testing statistics showing India leading in adverse findings globally. The sports ministry plans to tackle doping aggressively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian athlete Twinkle Chaudhary, recognized for her medal-winning performances in middle-distance running, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for the banned steroid Methyltestosterone.

Chaudhary, who hails from Jalandhar, set a record at the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships in April and recently competed in Taiwan and South Korea. Her positive test adds to India's troubling doping record, which shows a 3.8% adverse finding rate from over 5,000 samples analyzed.

The sports ministry vows vigorous countermeasures, promising awareness campaigns and a revised National Anti-Doping Act to address these issues. AIU's suspension of Chaudhary follows a similar case, marking an urgent call for stricter regulations in Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

