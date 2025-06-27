Doping Dilemma: Twinkle Chaudhary's Provisional Suspension Sparks India’s Anti-Doping Concerns

Indian athlete Twinkle Chaudhary, recognized for her medal-winning performances in middle-distance running, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for the banned steroid Methyltestosterone.

Chaudhary, who hails from Jalandhar, set a record at the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships in April and recently competed in Taiwan and South Korea. Her positive test adds to India's troubling doping record, which shows a 3.8% adverse finding rate from over 5,000 samples analyzed.

The sports ministry vows vigorous countermeasures, promising awareness campaigns and a revised National Anti-Doping Act to address these issues. AIU's suspension of Chaudhary follows a similar case, marking an urgent call for stricter regulations in Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)