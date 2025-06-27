Leicester City Parts Ways with Van Nistelrooy After Relegation

Ruud van Nistelrooy has mutually agreed to leave his role as manager of Leicester City following the team's relegation from the Premier League, the club announced on Friday. The former star striker was appointed in November when the team was in 16th position.

Although he won his initial match at the helm, Van Nistelrooy's tenure saw only five victories, leaving Leicester 13 points shy of safety in 18th place. The club expressed gratitude for his efforts, stating he navigated a challenging period and is departing with their utmost respect.

Van Nistelrooy is celebrated for his playing days, being one of the Premier League's top strikers. As a manager, his earlier achievements include winning the Dutch Cup with PSV Eindhoven, and he has also been part of Manchester United's coaching staff. The Leicester first-team staff will handle pre-season activities until a new manager is appointed.

