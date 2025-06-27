Left Menu

ICC Revolutionizes Cricket Rules with Concussion Protocols and New Playing Conditions

The ICC has announced new playing conditions, including a seven-day stand-down for concussions, a trial wide-ball rule in ODIs and T20Is, and changes to boundary catches. These updates aim to enhance player safety and competitiveness in international cricket across formats, starting with the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh series.

Updated: 27-06-2025 15:25 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled a series of innovative rule changes aimed at modernizing the sport and enhancing player safety. Key among these is a mandatory seven-day stand-down period for players diagnosed with concussion, set to minimize undue risks and prioritize athlete well-being.

In a move to level the playing field, the ICC introduced designated concussion replacements, curbing home teams' advantage in player selection. Additionally, a new wide-ball rule will be trialed, offering bowlers increased leniency when batsmen change positions, thus fostering fairer play in one-day and T20 cricket.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will pioneer these changes in their upcoming series, marking a significant milestone in cricket's evolution. The amendments, alongside efforts like the stop-clock innovation and boundary catch rules, promise to redefine competitive cricket globally.

