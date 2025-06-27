LEGEN-Z T10 League Debuts: From Local Streets to Global Glory

The LEGEN-Z T10 League has revealed its impressive roster of international cricket stars for its inaugural season. The lineup features South African icons Herschelle Gibbs and Makhaya Ntini, Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan, New Zealand's Ross Taylor, India's Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, and Australia's Aaron Finch. This diverse assembly of cricketing talent aims to shine a spotlight on India's budding players.

The league is built on the compelling theme 'Gali Se TV Tak,' an emblem of hope and opportunity for 74 Indian players who have been selected through rigorous local trials. This journey from the streets to the television represents the dreams of many aspiring athletes coming to life, creating a narrative of transformation and triumph.

Venkatesh Prasad, Chairman of the league, emphasizes the vision of merging grassroots talent with international skill. According to Chiranjeev Dubey, CEO of the league, the initiative aims to provide recognition and a platform for undiscovered players. Meenakshi Aggarwal and Surender Agarwal, key personalities of the league, express their conviction in the raw talent and passion of India's youth, poised to become future stars in the cricketing world.

