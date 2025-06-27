Left Menu

India's Women's Hockey Squad Gears Up for Crucial FIH Double Header

The Indian Women's Hockey Team, led by Salima Tete, aims to break its losing streak against China in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 in Berlin. Inspired by the men's team's previous success, they focus on confronting the higher-ranked Chinese squad this weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:18 IST
India's Women's Hockey Squad Gears Up for Crucial FIH Double Header
Indian women's hockey team captain Salima Tete in action during FIH Hockey Pro League (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a decisive double header, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is set to face its Asian rival China, aiming to break a persistent losing streak in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) 2024-25 scheduled in Berlin from June 28 to June 29. Led by Salima Tete, the team draws inspiration from the Indian Men's Team's recent spirited victory against Belgium, which secured them the eighth spot on the points table.

China currently holds the fourth position, while India stands last in the ninth spot, trailing behind England by a single point, with both teams yet to complete their two remaining league matches. Salima Tete described the upcoming encounters as crucial, expressing hope to emulate the men's inspiring finish against Belgium.

Tete highlighted that the Pro League has been a learning curve for the team, pinpointing areas for improvement. She affirmed that their focus remains on defeating China, against whom they previously secured victories during the Asian Champions Trophy. Acknowledging China's regular appearances in continental championships, Tete emphasized the importance of leveraging India's strengths to overcome this formidable opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025