India's Women's Hockey Squad Gears Up for Crucial FIH Double Header

In a decisive double header, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is set to face its Asian rival China, aiming to break a persistent losing streak in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) 2024-25 scheduled in Berlin from June 28 to June 29. Led by Salima Tete, the team draws inspiration from the Indian Men's Team's recent spirited victory against Belgium, which secured them the eighth spot on the points table.

China currently holds the fourth position, while India stands last in the ninth spot, trailing behind England by a single point, with both teams yet to complete their two remaining league matches. Salima Tete described the upcoming encounters as crucial, expressing hope to emulate the men's inspiring finish against Belgium.

Tete highlighted that the Pro League has been a learning curve for the team, pinpointing areas for improvement. She affirmed that their focus remains on defeating China, against whom they previously secured victories during the Asian Champions Trophy. Acknowledging China's regular appearances in continental championships, Tete emphasized the importance of leveraging India's strengths to overcome this formidable opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)