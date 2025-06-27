Tadej Pogacar Sets Sights on Fourth Tour de France Triumph

Tadej Pogacar is set to pursue his fourth Tour de France title, with formidable support from his UAE Team Emirates squad. The 26-year-old Slovenian cyclist, known for his versatility and dominance, is the main favorite for this year's race.

Pogacar has had an exceptional season, with victories in races such as the Critérium du Dauphiné and the Tour of Flanders, drawing comparisons with legendary cyclist Eddy Merckx. His team's confidence and harmony are expected to propel him in the challenging three-week race starting July 5 from Lille.

As Pogacar readies to compete against riders like two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard, the race's six mountain stages and two time trials promise an intense challenge. The week's finale is expected to be particularly demanding, with a series of iconic and climbing-heavy stages.

