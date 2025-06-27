UP Warriorz Part Ways with Head Coach Jon Lewis After Three Eventful Years

In a significant development for the Women's Premier League, the UP Warriorz have officially parted ways with their head coach, Jon Lewis, after a three-year stint. This move follows the team's unsatisfactory performance in the 2025 season, where they ended at the bottom of the standings.

The decision to move on from Lewis was announced on the team's Instagram account, where they expressed gratitude for his leadership, stating, "From day one, you believed in us. Thank You, Coach Jon Lewis, for leading with heart, calm, and belief."

During his tenure, Lewis guided the team to the playoffs in the tournament's inaugural season and secured a total of nine wins over 25 matches. Prior to his role with the Warriorz, Lewis was at the helm of the England women's national team and has a rich background in county cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)