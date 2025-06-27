Left Menu

UP Warriorz Part Ways with Head Coach Jon Lewis After Three Eventful Years

UP Warriorz have ended their association with head coach Jon Lewis after three years, following a last-place finish in the 2025 Women's Premier League. Lewis, who formerly coached England's women's team, led the Warriorz through highs and lows, including a playoff appearance in the inaugural 2023 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:26 IST
UP Warriorz Part Ways with Head Coach Jon Lewis After Three Eventful Years
Jon Lewis
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the Women's Premier League, the UP Warriorz have officially parted ways with their head coach, Jon Lewis, after a three-year stint. This move follows the team's unsatisfactory performance in the 2025 season, where they ended at the bottom of the standings.

The decision to move on from Lewis was announced on the team's Instagram account, where they expressed gratitude for his leadership, stating, "From day one, you believed in us. Thank You, Coach Jon Lewis, for leading with heart, calm, and belief."

During his tenure, Lewis guided the team to the playoffs in the tournament's inaugural season and secured a total of nine wins over 25 matches. Prior to his role with the Warriorz, Lewis was at the helm of the England women's national team and has a rich background in county cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025