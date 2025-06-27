Left Menu

Will Mbappé Return to Shape Madrid's Club World Cup Success? Uncertainty Looms.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé is recovering from acute gastroenteritis, missing the Club World Cup group games. Coach Xabi Alonso hopes for his return against Juventus. Mbappé's absence, alongside off-field legal battles with PSG, casts a shadow on the tournament, impacting Madrid's championship pursuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:22 IST
Kylian Mbappé, regarded as one of the world's finest footballers, remains a question mark for Real Madrid's upcoming Club World Cup round of 16 clash with Juventus, after missing all three group games due to acute gastroenteritis.

While back in training, Mbappé's absence on Thursday against RB Salzburg highlighted concerns for the Spanish giants seeking to lift the new Club World Cup trophy. Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso refrains from optimism as they await the return of their leading scorer, hoping he recovers soon to bolster their lineup.

The tournament, hosted in the United States, has seen the likes of Lionel Messi, dragged into participation by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, while Mbappé's headlines have been off-field, involving legal conflicts with Paris Saint-Germain over alleged harassment and unpaid wages. These distractions are unwelcome as Madrid pushes their bid for the prestigious title.

