Lalit Upadhyay: From Family Struggles to Hockey Glory

Lalit Upadhyay began his hockey journey intending to support his struggling family, ultimately achieving the honor of representing India and winning Olympic medals. Now, after retiring, he aims to mentor the next generation of hockey players.

Upadhyay, part of the bronze-winning team at recent Olympics, recently retired following the European leg of the FIH Pro League. His decision stemmed from personal choice and a desire to conclude his career on a high note, despite a ligament injury and India's poor performance in Europe.

Reflecting on his past, Upadhyay recalled his humble beginnings and a scandal that almost ended his career at 17. However, perseverance led him to success. He now aspires to contribute as a coach, focusing on nurturing future hockey talents.

