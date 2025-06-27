Left Menu

Lalit Upadhyay: From Family Struggles to Hockey Glory

Lalit Upadhyay initially pursued hockey to support his family but went on to represent India at the Olympics. Retiring recently after a decorated career, he reflects on his journey, including overcoming setbacks and hopes to coach future generations. Despite recent losses, he emphasizes India's learning experiences in global tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lalit Upadhyay began his hockey journey intending to support his struggling family, ultimately achieving the honor of representing India and winning Olympic medals. Now, after retiring, he aims to mentor the next generation of hockey players.

Upadhyay, part of the bronze-winning team at recent Olympics, recently retired following the European leg of the FIH Pro League. His decision stemmed from personal choice and a desire to conclude his career on a high note, despite a ligament injury and India's poor performance in Europe.

Reflecting on his past, Upadhyay recalled his humble beginnings and a scandal that almost ended his career at 17. However, perseverance led him to success. He now aspires to contribute as a coach, focusing on nurturing future hockey talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

