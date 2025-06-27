Australian Spin Maestro Adam Zampa Signs with Surrey for T20 Blast Stint

Australian cricketer Adam Zampa is set to bolster Surrey's bowling lineup after signing up for four crucial fixtures of the T20 Blast, the club announced on Friday. Renowned for his expertise in the shorter format, Zampa will join the team ahead of their double-header match against Essex at the Kia Oval scheduled for July 6.

With an impressive tally of 117 wickets in T20 internationals, Zampa is Australia's leading bowler in the format and holds the distinction of being the first from Down Under to surpass 100 T20I wickets. His illustrious career trajectory, marked by stints in the IPL, Big Bash, and The Hundred, has seen him achieve notable successes, including aiding the Oval Invincibles' successive wins in 2023 and 2024.

Surrey, led by Sam Curran, seems poised for a strong showing with recent victories over Kent, Sussex, and Middlesex. Zampa's debut fixture at the Kia Oval will see him face Essex, followed by battles against Gloucestershire and Glamorgan. Should Surrey progress to the knockout rounds, Zampa will remain a vital component of their squad.

Alec Stewart, Surrey CCC's High Performance Cricket Advisor, expressed his enthusiasm, calling Zampa one of the premier T20 spinners globally. Zampa himself is eager to perform at the famed Kia Oval, anticipating the formidable crowd support that Surrey enjoys.

