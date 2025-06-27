Tennis Politics: Leadership Shuffles Within AITA Amid Legal Disputes
The Executive Committee of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) has removed Anil Dhupar as Secretary General, appointing Sunder Iyer in his place amid legal disputes over election validity. The decision faces criticism, claiming it violates court advisories on maintaining the status quo. A five-member committee will assist in legal matters.
The All India Tennis Association's Executive Committee has ousted Anil Dhupar as Secretary General, leading to Sunder Iyer's temporary appointment to the role. The move was made as Dhupar's term was deemed untenable due to both age and term limits.
Meanwhile, a legal dispute looms, as a writ petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the legitimacy of recent elections. Dhupar, who had previously served a four-year term, expressed his intention to contest the decision, citing that no official court order has vacated his position.
Amid these tensions, AITA Vice President Hironmoy Chatterjee emphasized the Association's adherence to the existing Sports Code and the democratic principles guiding the organization's operations. A five-member panel has been established to navigate the legal landscape surrounding this leadership contention.