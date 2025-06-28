Jofra Archer Set for a Spectacular Test Comeback Against India

ECB's Managing Director of Men's Cricket, Rob Key, has sparked anticipation by suggesting that Jofra Archer might make a dazzling return to Test cricket in the upcoming match against India in Birmingham. The second Test at Edgbaston begins on Wednesday, and Archer's inclusion marks his return to England's Test arena for the first time since February 2021.

Archer, who has battled multiple injuries, recently made his first-class cricket comeback, representing Durham in the County Championship. Despite taking just one wicket, his potential contribution in the Test squad has generated divided opinions among cricket enthusiasts and former players.

Rob Key indicated that Archer could be fielded in the second or third Test, emphasizing the need to manage his workload carefully. While there's a possibility that Archer might not feature in the Edgbaston Test, he could participate in Sussex's Championship game against Warwickshire if considered more beneficial. England, leading the series 1-0, remains optimistic about Archer's skillset and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)