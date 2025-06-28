Left Menu

Jofra Archer Set for a Spectacular Test Comeback Against India

Rob Key hints at Jofra Archer's potential return for the second Test against India in Birmingham. Archer is back in action after injuries, having played in the County Championship. His inclusion in the Test squad has stirred excitement and debates among fans and former cricketers. England leads 1-0 in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:56 IST
Jofra Archer Set for a Spectacular Test Comeback Against India
England quick Jofra Archer (Photo: @jofraarcher/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

ECB's Managing Director of Men's Cricket, Rob Key, has sparked anticipation by suggesting that Jofra Archer might make a dazzling return to Test cricket in the upcoming match against India in Birmingham. The second Test at Edgbaston begins on Wednesday, and Archer's inclusion marks his return to England's Test arena for the first time since February 2021.

Archer, who has battled multiple injuries, recently made his first-class cricket comeback, representing Durham in the County Championship. Despite taking just one wicket, his potential contribution in the Test squad has generated divided opinions among cricket enthusiasts and former players.

Rob Key indicated that Archer could be fielded in the second or third Test, emphasizing the need to manage his workload carefully. While there's a possibility that Archer might not feature in the Edgbaston Test, he could participate in Sussex's Championship game against Warwickshire if considered more beneficial. England, leading the series 1-0, remains optimistic about Archer's skillset and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025