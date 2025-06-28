Steve Smith Poised for Comeback as Australia's Batting Woes Continue

Australia's cricket star, Steve Smith, is preparing to rejoin the national squad in Barbados as he works to regain fitness for the upcoming Test against the West Indies. Smith was sidelined due to a dislocated finger sustained in the World Test Championship final against South Africa earlier this month.

Australian captain Pat Cummins confirmed Smith's return to practice in New York. Smith engaged in batting sessions with tennis and incredi-ball, showing promising recovery. The decision on his participation in the Grenada Test, starting June 3, will be made following further assessments in Barbados, Cummins told cricket.com.au.

The first Test at Kensington Oval exposed Australia's frail batting, with pivotal batsman Smith absent. Without the Smith-Labuschagne duo since 2018, the team faced difficulties on a challenging wicket, relying on inexperienced players like Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis, who failed to deliver under pressure. Despite this, Cummins remains confident in the young talent's potential to adapt and succeed.

