England Faces High Stakes Amidst 'Noise' in Women's Euro 2025 Campaign
England seeks to maintain focus as it aims to defend its Women's European Championship title. Despite squad changes and public attention, Coach Sarina Wiegman aims for success with a mix of experience and youth. Recent Nations League performances add uncertainty, but confidence remains high ahead of the tournament.
England will attempt to tune out distractions as it embarks on its journey to retain the Women's European Championship title
The squad journeys to Switzerland as one of the top contenders in the 16-team competition. Despite recent team upheavals following their runner-up finish to Spain in the 2023 World Cup, the Lionesses are determined to prove their mettle.
Coach Sarina Wiegman, renowned for leading the Netherlands to European glory in 2017, is focused on repeating that triumph with England. Although some key players are unavailable for the upcoming tournament, Wiegman is confident in the blend of experienced and newcomer talents.
