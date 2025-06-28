Left Menu

Aitana Bonmatí Hospitalized: Spain's Soccer Hopes on Hold Before Euros

Spain's star midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been hospitalized with viral meningitis just days before the Women's European Championship. Her absence could impact the team's performance in the tournament, putting added pressure on other key players to lead the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:24 IST
Aitana Bonmatí
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's soccer aspirations faced a setback as Aitana Bonmatí, their star midfielder, was hospitalized with viral meningitis. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner fell ill just days before the Women's European Championship, where she was expected to be a pivotal force for the team.

Spain coach Montse Tomé shared that Bonmatí began experiencing symptoms during practice, leading to her hospitalization in Madrid. As Spain prepares to kick off their tournament in Switzerland against Portugal, Bonmatí's condition could prove pivotal in the team's overall performance.

With Bonmatí sidelined, expectations mount on fellow Barcelona players Alexia Putellas and Patricia Guijarro to inspire victories. Despite the setback, Spain remains a favorite in its opener, previously besting Portugal in recent matchups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

