Left Menu

Shooting Stars: Sarnobat, Ghosh, and Kumar Shine in National Trials

Olympian Rahi Sarnobat, Asian champion Mehuli Ghosh, and Navy's Niraj Kumar triumphed in their finals at the national selection shooting trials. Sarnobat excelled in the women's 25m pistol T4 final, while Ghosh claimed victory in the women's 10m air rifle. Kumar showcased skill in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:40 IST
Shooting Stars: Sarnobat, Ghosh, and Kumar Shine in National Trials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Olympian Rahi Sarnobat, mixed team rifle Asian champion Mehuli Ghosh, and Navy's Niraj Kumar emerged victorious in their respective finals at the national selection shooting trials held last Saturday.

In the women's 25m pistol T4 final, Sarnobat delivered an outstanding performance, hitting 40 targets to finish six points ahead of her nearest competitor, Maharashtra's Abhidnya Ashok Patil. Haryana's Vibhuti Bhatia completed the podium.

Meanwhile, Mehuli Ghosh soared to win in the women's 10m air rifle T4 final, and Navy's Niraj Kumar masterfully claimed top honors in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final, outmatching a competitive field to seize victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025