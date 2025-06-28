Shooting Stars: Sarnobat, Ghosh, and Kumar Shine in National Trials

Olympian Rahi Sarnobat, mixed team rifle Asian champion Mehuli Ghosh, and Navy's Niraj Kumar emerged victorious in their respective finals at the national selection shooting trials held last Saturday.

In the women's 25m pistol T4 final, Sarnobat delivered an outstanding performance, hitting 40 targets to finish six points ahead of her nearest competitor, Maharashtra's Abhidnya Ashok Patil. Haryana's Vibhuti Bhatia completed the podium.

Meanwhile, Mehuli Ghosh soared to win in the women's 10m air rifle T4 final, and Navy's Niraj Kumar masterfully claimed top honors in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final, outmatching a competitive field to seize victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)