Birdies and Records: Akshay Bhatia and Jake Knapp Shine at Rocket Classic

Akshay Bhatia made the cut at the Rocket Classic with strategic birdies on the back nine, continuing his PGA Tour pursuit. Meanwhile, Jake Knapp set a new course record, shooting an impressive 11-under 61 but still fell short of entering the top six. Several players are closely contesting the lead.

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia demonstrated skill and determination to make the cut at the Rocket Classic, part of the PGA Tour, with critical birdies on the back nine. Bhatia, aiming for consecutive Tour Championships, managed a solid 2-under 70 following a 4-under 68 in the initial round.

Jake Knapp, who took a remarkable 11-under 61, set a new Rocket Classic record, yet he did not secure a spot in the top six as the tournament moved into the weekend at the Detroit Golf Club. The competition remains fierce with Chris Kirk, Philip Knowles, and Andrew Putnam sharing the second-round lead at 14-under.

Among other challengers, Aldrich Potgieter and Mark Hubbard presented strong competition just a stroke behind the leaders. Notably, Knapp achieved a record-breaking 61 or better in two rounds this season, carrying his record-breaking momentum from earlier in the year.

