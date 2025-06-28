Veer Ahlawat's Battle at Italian Open: Navigating Bogeys and Birdies

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat showcased resilience at the Italian Open, squeezing past the cutline despite enduring two double bogeys and three other bogeys during the second round at the Argentario Golf Club.

Despite a turbulent performance marked by four birdies and an eagle, Ahlawat scored a 3-over 73 in the third round, landing him at T-76. His performance included four double bogeys over three days.

In contrast, fellow golfer Shubhankar Sharma struggled, missing the cut after rounds of 73-74, littered with bogeys and double bogeys. Angel Ayora led the field at the halfway mark, with Dan Bradbury trailing closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)