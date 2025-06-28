Left Menu

Jessica Pegula Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek to Claim Bad Homburg Open Title

Jessica Pegula emerged victorious against Iga Swiatek, winning 6-4 7-5 to claim the Bad Homburg Open title. Pegula's strategic play contained Swiatek's topspin on grass, marking her second grass-court title. This victory adds to Pegula's successful year, highlighting her form ahead of Wimbledon.

In an impressive display of skill, Jessica Pegula bested Iga Swiatek to win the Bad Homburg Open title on Saturday. The top-seeded American maintained control throughout the match, securing a 6-4 7-5 victory against the Pole.

Pegula's win denies Swiatek her first career title on grass, just days before Wimbledon begins. The world number three capitalized on a break at 3-3 in the first set, moving ahead and clinching the set with precise play.

Despite a spirited effort from Swiatek in the second set, Pegula's decisive crosscourt forehand at 5-5 broke Swiatek's serve. Pegula held her nerve to capture her second career grass title, adding to her success in Berlin last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

