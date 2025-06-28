Unveiling KL Rahul's Cricket Transformation: The Aggressive Outlook Strategy

In a recent revelation, former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar disclosed that during his tenure, then skipper Rohit Sharma had asked him to hone KL Rahul's batting into a more aggressive approach. This directive was part of the revitalization efforts for Rahul, primarily aimed at enhancing his presence on the field.

Despite these strategic efforts, Nayar had to step down after India's unsatisfactory 1-3 series loss to Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Under Nayar's guidance, Rahul had some commendable outings, including scoring 276 runs in 10 innings against Australia, and performing notably in the Champions Trophy.

The pressure to live up to his potential often weighed heavily on Rahul, hindering his performance, Nayar revealed. The transformation, driven by exhaustive training and dialogue, was aimed at reinforcing Rahul's instincts, enabling him to navigate and thrive under pressure in subsequent engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)