Novak Djokovic's Quest for Wimbledon Glory: Chasing Records Against the Odds

Novak Djokovic prepares for his 20th Wimbledon, aiming to equal Roger Federer's record of eight titles. Despite a shift in focus towards newcomers Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Djokovic remains determined to pursue a historic 25th Grand Slam. He views Wimbledon as his best chance at breaking new records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:02 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is setting his sights on reaching new career milestones as he gears up for his 20th Wimbledon championship. He aims to match the legendary Roger Federer's record of eight men's singles titles.

While the spotlight has shifted to emerging stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Djokovic, seeded sixth—the lowest since 2018—remains a formidable challenger. He is determined to capture an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title.

Despite being overshadowed by the younger generation, Djokovic's goals are unchanged. He expresses his constant motivation to achieve more prestigious titles and rewrite history, as demonstrated by his earnest preparation ahead of this year's Wimbledon tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

