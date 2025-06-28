Left Menu

Coco Gauff’s Quest for the Coveted Channel Slam

Coco Gauff, fresh from winning her maiden French Open title, is eyeing a rare Channel Slam at Wimbledon. Despite the achievement by Serena Williams in 2002 and 2015, Gauff is cautious about the swift transition from clay to grass, focusing on adapting her game to new challenges.

Coco Gauff, the 21-year-old American tennis sensation, is on a mission to secure the rare Channel Slam after her recent triumph at the French Open. As the second seed at Wimbledon, Gauff is mindful of the challenges transitioning from clay to grass, a task that has eluded many before her.

Although Serena Williams achieved this remarkable feat in 2002 and 2015, Gauff is setting realistic expectations due to her past performances at Wimbledon, never advancing beyond the fourth round. To prepare for this challenge, Gauff competed in Berlin, only to be thwarted by China's Wang Xinyu in the round of 16.

Despite the obstacles, Gauff remains optimistic and focused on improving her grass-court skills, emphasizing movement and aggressive serving strategies. Her upcoming test comes against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in her opening match, where she hopes to refine her approach and harness her potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

