Historic Century: Lhuan-dre Pretorius Shines in Test Debut Against Zimbabwe

South African teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius marked his Test cricket debut by becoming the youngest player to score 150 runs, outperforming notable figures like Javed Miandad. His innings against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club showcases the potential of emerging cricket talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

South African cricket prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorius made history on Saturday, becoming the youngest player to score 150 runs in Test cricket during a debut match against Zimbabwe. His stellar performance took place at the Queens Sports Club.

At just 19 years and 93 days, Pretorius scored 153, surpassing Pakistani legend Javed Miandad's record set in 1976. Achieving this milestone, Pretorius is the fifth youngest cricketer to score a century on debut, and the youngest from South Africa. Highlighting a promising start, Pretorius noted his initial nervousness but expressed immense satisfaction with his performance.

Playing without several key players, South Africa initiated their first test match in Zimbabwe in 11 years with a revamped team. Despite early setbacks, the Proteas found stability in Pretorius and fellow debutant Dewald Brevis, who added significant runs to the scoreline. At day's end, South Africa tallied a competitive 418-9.

