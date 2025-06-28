Left Menu

Historic Showdown: Delhi Redz Meet Chennai Bulls in Inaugural RPL Final

The Delhi Redz and Chennai Bulls are set to face off in the Rugby Premier League's first-ever final. Both teams delivered stellar performances in the semi-finals, with Chennai overcoming Bengaluru, and Delhi clinching a hard-fought victory against Hyderabad. As the season culminates, excitement builds for the grand finale.

Delhi Redz player Patrick Okongo in action (aPhoto: RPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Redz are gearing up to face the Chennai Bulls in a historic Rugby Premier League (RPL) final. The match on Saturday evening at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex saw the Chennai Bulls triumph over the Bengaluru Bravehearts, followed by the Delhi Redz overcoming the Hyderabad Heroes, the league table leaders.

In the first semi-final, the Bulls dominated the Bravehearts with a 31-12 victory. Key contributions came from Vaafauese Maliko and Alexander Davis, with decisive plays, and Gaurav Kumar converting a crucial kick. The Bulls held a commanding lead by halftime, leaving the Bravehearts struggling to mount a comeback.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Redz engaged in a tense battle against the Hyderabad Heroes, ultimately securing a 14-7 win. Both teams displayed fierce determination and resilience, but it was Patrick Okongo's decisive try and Deepak Punia's conversion that propelled Delhi into the final for a chance at the championship title.

