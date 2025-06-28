Jack Draper: The New British Hope at Wimbledon

British tennis sensation Jack Draper is preparing to lead the national charge at Wimbledon, as he enters the prestigious tournament as the highest-seeded Briton since Andy Murray. The 23-year-old's swift rise up the rankings, buoyed by deep runs in major tournaments, has made him the focus of home-crowd hopes.

Draper's recent U.S. Open semi-final appearance and Indian Wells title victory have fueled anticipation that he could emulate Murray's Wimbledon success. However, as expectations grow, Draper acknowledges the mounting pressure and is relying on his mental coaching to manage the stress associated with the slam.

Managing a challenging first-round encounter against Argentina's Sebastian Baez is crucial for Draper's campaign. The ongoing presence of top players like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the draw only heightens the stakes. Meanwhile, fellow British star Emma Raducanu aims to enjoy her experience, having previously stunned the world by winning the U.S. Open as a teenager.