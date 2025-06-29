Left Menu

Messi vs. PSG: A Clash of Titans at the Club World Cup

Luis Enrique will face Lionel Messi in a thrilling Club World Cup match between PSG and Inter Miami. Enrique, who once coached Messi at Barcelona, emphasizes a collective approach to counter Messi's prowess. Despite PSG's status as favorites, the match poses a significant challenge for both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 06:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique is set to confront his former star player Lionel Messi in an eagerly awaited Club World Cup showdown. The match, scheduled for Sunday at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, pits European champions PSG against an Inter Miami side bolstered by several familiar faces from Barcelona's past glory days.

Enrique, who guided PSG to receive the Champions League title in May, must now devise a strategy to counter the Argentine maestro who brought him numerous victories during their shared tenure at Barcelona. "Leo Messi's peak is unparalleled, spanning 10–15 years, and I consider him the best football player in history," Enrique stated, highlighting the formidable task at hand.

While Messi remains a focal point, Enrique reminded all about Inter Miami's overall strength, which includes Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez. "Stopping Messi requires a collective effort, as relying on a single player is futile," Enrique explained, calling for strategic team play to neutralize Messi's threat. Despite their Champions League triumph, PSG is hungry for more, while Inter Miami, led by coach Javier Mascherano, prepares for a formidable test on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

