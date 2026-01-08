Barcelona's Super Cup Masterclass: Fermin Lopez Shines in 5-0 Demolition
Barcelona showcased their dominance with a 5-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Jeddah. Fermin Lopez was instrumental, scoring once and assisting twice. The team, spearheaded by Raphinha's brace, extended their winning streak and now awaits the semi-final winner in Sunday's final.
Barcelona delivered a stunning performance in Jeddah, overpowering Athletic Bilbao with a staggering 5-0 victory in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final. Fermin Lopez played a pivotal role, netting one goal and setting up two more, illustrating his influential presence on the pitch.
The Catalan giants set the tone early, with Ferran Torres opening the scoring in the 22nd minute. Lopez's precise assist enabled Raphinha to double the lead by halftime. The relentless attacking continued with another setup from Lopez, this time for Roony Bardghji, and concluded with Raphinha securing his second goal.
Barcelona's commanding performance cements their position as a formidable force, extending their winning run to nine matches. The squad is poised to defend their Super Cup title, aiming for a record-extending 15th victory in the competition as they anticipate Sunday's final.
