Left Menu

Nkunku's Heroics Propel Chelsea Over Benfica Amid Lightning Chaos

Christopher Nkunku's extra-time goal led Chelsea to a 4-1 victory over Benfica in the Club World Cup Round of 16. The match, held at Bank of America Stadium, was delayed for two hours due to lightning. Chelsea advances to the quarterfinals against Palmeiras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:20 IST
Nkunku's Heroics Propel Chelsea Over Benfica Amid Lightning Chaos
Christopher Nkunku
  • Country:
  • United States

In an electrifying Club World Cup face-off delayed by lightning, Christopher Nkunku emerged as the star, scoring decisively in Chelsea's 4-1 triumph over Benfica. The game on Saturday, taking place at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, saw a significant weather disruption that tested both teams' endurance.

Nkunku's goal, resulting from a rebound off Moisés Caicedo's shot, broke a tie in the 108th minute. Benfica, already weakened by Gianluca Prestianni's red card, struggled under Chelsea's offensive persistence. Reece James had earlier given Chelsea the lead with a free kick, before Angel Di Maria equalized for Benfica via a penalty.

Despite adverse conditions and sparse attendance, Chelsea maintained dominance, moving on to the quarterfinals to face Palmeiras. This matchup highlighted Chelsea's tactical superiority and resilience in adverse conditions, proving their mettle in the high-stakes competition.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025