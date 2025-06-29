Nkunku's Heroics Propel Chelsea Over Benfica Amid Lightning Chaos

In an electrifying Club World Cup face-off delayed by lightning, Christopher Nkunku emerged as the star, scoring decisively in Chelsea's 4-1 triumph over Benfica. The game on Saturday, taking place at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, saw a significant weather disruption that tested both teams' endurance.

Nkunku's goal, resulting from a rebound off Moisés Caicedo's shot, broke a tie in the 108th minute. Benfica, already weakened by Gianluca Prestianni's red card, struggled under Chelsea's offensive persistence. Reece James had earlier given Chelsea the lead with a free kick, before Angel Di Maria equalized for Benfica via a penalty.

Despite adverse conditions and sparse attendance, Chelsea maintained dominance, moving on to the quarterfinals to face Palmeiras. This matchup highlighted Chelsea's tactical superiority and resilience in adverse conditions, proving their mettle in the high-stakes competition.