Controversy Strikes West Indies-Australia Test: Coach Sammy Fined for Umpire Criticism

West Indies coach Daren Sammy has been fined for criticizing TV umpire Adrian Holdstock during a test against Australia. Sammy's main grievance involved Decision Review System inconsistencies. He pleaded guilty to breaching the ICC code. The test ended with Australia leading the series following a 159-run victory.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy has been sanctioned 15% of his match fee after publicly criticizing TV umpire Adrian Holdstock during the first test against Australia in Barbados. Sammy's comments came post-play on day two, urging for consistent Decision Review System (DRS) decisions after controversial calls at Kensington Oval.

The coach's frustration peaked after two caught-behind decisions reviewed by Holdstock, one favoring Australian Travis Head with a 'not out' and the other seeing West Indies' Shai Hope adjudged 'out.'

Sammy also highlighted contrasting lbw referrals involving West Indies' Roston Chase and Australia's Cameron Green. Pleading for fairness, Sammy found himself fined under the ICC's code for inappropriate criticism of a match official. Fast bowler Jayden Seales also faced a 15% fee deduction for his conduct towards Australian captain Pat Cummins. Australia claimed a 159-run victory, leading the series 1-0, with the second test set for Thursday in Grenada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

