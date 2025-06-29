Shimron Hetmyer's Fiery Finish Propels Seattle Orcas to Thrilling Victory

In a masterful display of cricket, Shimron Hetmyer once again proved to be the hero for the Seattle Orcas, securing a thrilling last-ball victory over the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the ongoing Major League Cricket tournament, according to the MLC website. Hetmyer followed his electrifying performance the previous night against the San Francisco Unicorns, striking at over 250 to dismantle the Knight Riders' hopes.

Shimron Hetmyer was sent in early, positioned ahead of Kyle Mayers, a strategic move that paid off for the Orcas as he counterattacked with ferocity, leaving the Knight Riders without answers. Before Hetmyer's fireworks, it was the partnership between Shayan Jahangir and Aaron Jones that laid a solid foundation for the chase, adding 119 runs for the second wicket after an early setback.

Despite a setback initiated by Aussie leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, who threatened to change the game with a critical spell, Hetmyer seized control and struck two massive sixes in Sangha's final over. With Hetmyer remaining unbeaten on 64 from just 18 balls, including six sixes and four fours, the Seattle Orcas completed their chase with just one ball to spare.

Earlier, for the LA Knight Riders, Andre Russell exhibited his power-hitting prowess, scoring a blistering 65 off 39 balls after initial breakthroughs by Orcas spinners Waqar Salamkheil and Harmeet Singh. Russell, partnered with Saif Badar, resurrected the innings, later aided by Rovman Powell's 43 off 21 balls, as they set a formidable total of 202/4 in their innings.

As the Orcas edge closer to the playoffs with 4 points now on the board, both teams are set to fly to Florida for the next phase of the competition. Seattle faces the formidable San Francisco Unicorns while the LA Knight Riders will challenge MI New York in their upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)