Spain's Women's Soccer Team Faces Challenges Ahead of Euro 2025

Spain's Women's European Championship preparations have hit a snag with midfielder Aitana Bonmatí hospitalized due to viral meningitis. The 27-year-old developed a fever during practice and was admitted to a Madrid hospital. Coach Montse Tomé reported that Bonmatí is under control but remains hospitalized.

The team, having secured the 2023 World Cup, aims to travel to Switzerland, maintaining its status as a tournament favorite despite never reaching a Euros final. This setback comes after overcoming turmoil following the Luis Rubiales scandal, which led to significant changes in support and conditions for women players.

Spain's impressive performance includes a flawless group stage record and key victories, reflecting their determination to confirm this as a historic era for Spanish women's soccer. Even if Bonmatí requires more recovery time, the team is confident heading into matches against Portugal, Belgium, and Italy in Group B.

