Cycling the Path to Fitness: Fit India Sundays Energize 6,000 Locations

In a vibrant display of community and fitness, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, led a special edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Palitana, Gujarat, recently. The event, highlighted at over 6,000 locations across the nation, saw participation from a diverse group dubbed 'Swachhta Senanis' – frontline cleanliness warriors. According to a release by Sai Media, this edition continued the momentum of the cycling initiative that started in December 2024.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle, recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his radio program Mann Ki Baat, has evolved into a significant health and wellness campaign in India. Events were held nationwide, including in Palitana, where the local cycling community joined forces. Mandaviya noted the transformation of the initiative from a campaign to a movement, emphasizing the mutual reinforcement of fitness and cleanliness.

In New Delhi, nearly 1,000 cycling enthusiasts gathered at Connaught Place, participating in a vibrant event orchestrated by the Raahgiri Foundation and the New Delhi Municipal Council. Among the attendees was Babita Phogat, a Padma Shri awardee, who lauded the initiative for its holistic approach to fitness. The event also featured various activities, such as Zumba and yoga, adding to the energetic atmosphere.

