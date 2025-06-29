Left Menu

Rugby Premier League Showdown: Chennai Bulls vs Delhi Redz

The much-anticipated Rugby Premier League final sees Chennai Bulls clash with Delhi Redz. While the Bulls boast a formidable roster, Redz aim for an upset. Despite past losses to Bulls, Redz captain Osadczuk strategizes for triumph. The thrilling conclusion unfolds this Sunday, following the third-place play-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:14 IST
Delhi Redz. (Photo: RPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Rugby Premier League (RPL) culminates this Sunday with a high-stakes grand finale between the Chennai Bulls and the Delhi Redz. Fans are eagerly awaiting this fiery showdown, expected to captivate audiences after two weeks of relentless action, marked by fierce tackles and unforgettable tries.

Chennai Bulls arrive at the finale with formidable statistics, having secured a dominant 31-12 triumph over the Bengaluru Bravehearts in the semi-finals. Players like Terry Kennedy, Joseva Talacolo, and Apelu-Maliko have been pivotal in their exceptional performance. However, the Delhi Redz took a more challenging path, narrowly defeating the Hyderabad Heroes 14-7, secured by Patrick Odongo's last-second try.

Despite previous losses to Chennai, the Delhi Redz have plotted an upset strategy. Captain Matias Osadczuk emphasizes discipline and plans to counter the Bulls' aggressive play. The RPL final follows a third-place match between Bengaluru Bravehearts and Hyderabad Heroes. The action kicks off at 7:45 PM IST, with the finale at 8:25 PM.

