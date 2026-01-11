Left Menu

Manipur Hosts Grand Finale of 10th AFC Transformation Challenge

After a three-year hiatus, the Grand Finale of the 10th AFC State Level Transformation Challenge took place in Imphal, promoting health and fitness. With over 185 participants, the event awarded substantial prizes and featured notable guests, reflecting a rising health focus in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:21 IST
Manipur Hosts Grand Finale of 10th AFC Transformation Challenge
10th AFC State Level Transformation Challenge (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant affirmation of health and fitness, the Grand Finale of the 10th AFC State Level Transformation Challenge unfolded at the Manipur Film Development Society Auditorium, Imphal East, after a three-year hiatus.

Organized by the Apunba Fitness Centre, the event showcased 130 male and 55 female contestants aiming for transformation, with winners in both categories earning Rs 1 lakh. The runners-up received decreasing cash prizes, demonstrating the event's prestige.

The occasion was distinguished by the presence of Dr. I.K. Muivah, IPS, alongside notable figures such as N. Kunjarani Devi and Arambam Boby Singh, underscoring the region's increasing dedication to health and fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

