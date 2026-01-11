Manipur Hosts Grand Finale of 10th AFC Transformation Challenge

In a vibrant affirmation of health and fitness, the Grand Finale of the 10th AFC State Level Transformation Challenge unfolded at the Manipur Film Development Society Auditorium, Imphal East, after a three-year hiatus.

Organized by the Apunba Fitness Centre, the event showcased 130 male and 55 female contestants aiming for transformation, with winners in both categories earning Rs 1 lakh. The runners-up received decreasing cash prizes, demonstrating the event's prestige.

The occasion was distinguished by the presence of Dr. I.K. Muivah, IPS, alongside notable figures such as N. Kunjarani Devi and Arambam Boby Singh, underscoring the region's increasing dedication to health and fitness.

