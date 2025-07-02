FCBU retain Mohanraj as head coach for 2025-26 season

FC Bengaluru United on Wednesday reappointed former India international Nallappan Mohanraj as head coach ahead of the upcoming I-League 2 season. Under Mohanraj's guidance, FCBU had finished fourth in last year's I-League 2. "We started building a strong foundation over the last few months, and I look forward to building on that momentum, both in terms of performance and development," said Mohanraj, an ISL winner with Chennaiyin FC. Gaurav Manchanda, Founder, Nimida Sports said: "His tactical acumen, professionalism, and commitment to developing young talent align perfectly with our vision. "His return will strengthen our pursuit of excellence as we gear up for the new season, as we renew our bid to qualify for the I-League."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)