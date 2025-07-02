Left Menu

Rugby-Itoje returns with a try as Lions down Reds in Brisbane

Skipper Maro Itoje celebrated his return with a try as the British & Irish Lions pulled away in the second half to beat the Queensland Reds 52-12 in their second tour match in Australia on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:24 IST
Rugby-Itoje returns with a try as Lions down Reds in Brisbane

Skipper Maro Itoje celebrated his return with a try as the British & Irish Lions pulled away in the second half to beat the Queensland Reds 52-12 in their second tour match in Australia on Wednesday. Tommy Freeman grabbed two tries and Andrew Porter, Duhan van der Merwe, Jac Morgan, Huw Jones and Gary Ringrose all also crossed as the Lions disappointed those in the 46,435 crowd at Brisbane's Lang Park who were hoping for an upset.

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Josh Flook had given the local fans hope with tries in the first 26 minutes before the tourists, who made nine handling errors in the first half, hit their formidable stride. Itoje was rested for the match against the Western Force last weekend, leading to some conjecture that his test place was under threat, but he made a mockery of the idea with a statement performance in the second row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025