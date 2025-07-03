Superstition Strikes: Chinese Club Fined for Unorthodox Tactics

In a unique twist to match preparations, Chinese football club Changchun Xidu has garnered attention not for their on-field performance but for their unconventional tactics off the field. The club has been fined by the Chinese Professional Football League (CFL) for placing superstitious items in the away team's dressing room, intended to throw their opponents, Shanxi Chongde Ronghai, off balance.

Photos circulating on social media unveiled yellow paper charms decorated with inscriptions such as "By decree, Shanxi Chongde Ronghai must be defeated." Following a formal investigation, the CFL imposed a 30,000 yuan fine on Changchun Xidu for the breach.

Despite the controversy, Changchun Xidu, currently second in the China League Two standings, emerged victorious in the match with a 2-0 win. The incident underscores ongoing issues of sportsmanship and ethical practices within the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)