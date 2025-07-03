Purani Dilli 6 Retains Star Power as DPL Expands

In a strategic move reinforcing their commitment to excellence, Purani Dilli 6, a prominent team in the Delhi Premier League, announced the retention of star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming 2025 season. As the marquee player, Pant's retention is expected to serve as the cornerstone for a more competitive squad.

Owner Akash Nangia lauded Pant's contribution, highlighting his leadership and experience as pivotal to the team's prospects. 'Rishabh Pant is not just a world-class cricketer but also the heartbeat of Purani Dilli 6,' Nangia stated, expressing confidence in the team's chances for the upcoming season following a rain-disrupted semi-final exit last time.

The DPL continues to bolster its stature, with plans set to expand the league from six to eight teams by adding two new franchises, Outer Delhi and New Delhi. The second season will again unfold at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, aiming to spotlight talent and promote gender inclusivity with player auctions slated for July.

