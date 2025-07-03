Left Menu

Purani Dilli 6 Retains Star Power as DPL Expands

Purani Dilli 6 retained Rishabh Pant as their marquee player for the 2025 Delhi Premier League season. The team aims to build around Pant's leadership after a promising 2024 campaign cut short by rain. The DPL will expand to eight teams with two new franchises debuting next season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:53 IST
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- DPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move reinforcing their commitment to excellence, Purani Dilli 6, a prominent team in the Delhi Premier League, announced the retention of star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming 2025 season. As the marquee player, Pant's retention is expected to serve as the cornerstone for a more competitive squad.

Owner Akash Nangia lauded Pant's contribution, highlighting his leadership and experience as pivotal to the team's prospects. 'Rishabh Pant is not just a world-class cricketer but also the heartbeat of Purani Dilli 6,' Nangia stated, expressing confidence in the team's chances for the upcoming season following a rain-disrupted semi-final exit last time.

The DPL continues to bolster its stature, with plans set to expand the league from six to eight teams by adding two new franchises, Outer Delhi and New Delhi. The second season will again unfold at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, aiming to spotlight talent and promote gender inclusivity with player auctions slated for July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

