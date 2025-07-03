D Gukesh Ties for Top Spot in Super Chess Tournament

World chess champion D Gukesh has surged to the top at the Super United Rapid and Blitz Chess tournament, tying with Magnus Carlsen, Duda Jan-Krzysztof, and Wesley So after the initial rounds. Despite a loss to Duda, Gukesh rallied with critical wins against Alireza Firouzja and compatriot R Praggnanandhaa, showing resilience and skill.

Magnus Carlsen, maintaining his prowess, secured victories against Wesley So and stayed consistent with draws against Ivan Saric and Duda. Wesley So matched Gukesh with crucial wins, highlighting notable performances among the top contenders in the tournament, part of the prestigious Grand Chess Tour.

With six rapid rounds and 18 blitz rounds yet to unfold, enthusiasts brace for intense competition, though Carlsen stands as a formidable favorite. Players like Anish Giri and Ivan Saric trail closely, promising a dramatic continuation of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)