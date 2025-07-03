Left Menu

D Gukesh Ties for Top Spot in Super Chess Tournament

World champion D Gukesh achieved top standings alongside Magnus Carlsen, Duda Jan-Krzysztof, and Wesley So after three rounds of the Super United Rapid and Blitz Chess tournament. Despite a first-round loss to Duda, Gukesh bounced back with strong victories. Carlsen remains a favorite with several rounds remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:54 IST
D Gukesh Ties for Top Spot in Super Chess Tournament
D Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Croatia

World chess champion D Gukesh has surged to the top at the Super United Rapid and Blitz Chess tournament, tying with Magnus Carlsen, Duda Jan-Krzysztof, and Wesley So after the initial rounds. Despite a loss to Duda, Gukesh rallied with critical wins against Alireza Firouzja and compatriot R Praggnanandhaa, showing resilience and skill.

Magnus Carlsen, maintaining his prowess, secured victories against Wesley So and stayed consistent with draws against Ivan Saric and Duda. Wesley So matched Gukesh with crucial wins, highlighting notable performances among the top contenders in the tournament, part of the prestigious Grand Chess Tour.

With six rapid rounds and 18 blitz rounds yet to unfold, enthusiasts brace for intense competition, though Carlsen stands as a formidable favorite. Players like Anish Giri and Ivan Saric trail closely, promising a dramatic continuation of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025