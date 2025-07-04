Italy beats Belgium 1-0 in their Euro 2025 opener in what could prove to be a pivotal win

Italy secured what could prove to be a pivotal opening victory in the Women's European Championship by beating Belgium 1-0.

Arianna Caruso scored on the stroke of halftime on Thursday to give Italy an advantage in a tough Group B, which World Cup winner Spain is expected to top. The first two in the group will progress to the quarterfinals — and Belgium, Italy and Portugal will likely face a close battle for second.

Two-time runner-up at the Euros, Italy hasn't reached the knockout stage since 2013. And the Azzurre will be cautious after winning their opener at the World Cup two years ago but failing to progress from the group.

''Honestly, I don't like talking about the past but I think you also need to learn from it,'' Caruso said. ''And it's happened before that we've won the first match and then things haven't gone well.

''So it's right that we enjoy this victory, but from tomorrow we'll be thinking about the next matches because they will be as important as this one.'' Italy coach Andrea Soncin immediately interjected, saying: ''also tonight on the bus.'' Caruso jokingly made a grimace before smiling.

Italy plays Portugal on Monday and Spain four days later. Next up for Belgium is the world champion.

''We don't have to make that game bigger than it is. It's just a game. It's against a really good team, but we have to create that mentality ourselves and create our own truth,'' Belgium coach Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir said. She added: ''We've trained like crazy people, I can tell you that, and the players are mentally and physically ready to play the next game, even if it's against the world champions.'' Thursday's victory was also revenge for Italy, which lost to Belgium in the group stage at Euro 2022 and came into the match on a streak of three straight defeats to the Red Flames.

UEFA announced earlier that a minute's silence would be observed at Euro 2025 matches on Thursday and Friday in memory of Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother, who were killed in a car accident in Spain.

That was observed impeccably at a packed Stade de Tourbillon in Sion.

The first half was finely poised, with a lot of good moves from both sides but a lack of final product as neither goalkeeper was really troubled.

The most threat came from Belgium captain and all-time top goalscorer Tessa Wullaert and the Inter Milan forward had the best chance five minutes from the break. Her initial shot was blocked and she then sent her second attempt just wide of the left post.

Italy broke the deadlock just four minutes later. Lucia Di Guglielmo picked out Caruso, who had been left completely unmarked on the edge of the area by the Belgian defense, and the Bayern Munich midfielder advanced into the left side of the box before cutting in and curling into the near top corner.

Cristiana Girelli almost doubled Italy's lead in stunning fashion in the 64th minute with a back-heeled attempt from close range that drew an impressively quick reflex save from Belgium goalkeeper Lisa Lichtfus to turn it away with her foot.

The ball then came out to Caruso but she fired narrowly wide.

Lichtfus pulled off another crucial stop in the dying minutes to deny substitute Michela Cambiaghi as Italy had a number of chances to seal the result.

Spain was playing Portugal later in Bern. AP SSC SSC

