US midfielder Korbin Albert joins Lyon from PSG on a three-season deal

U.S. midfielder Korbin Albert has joined Lyon from Paris Sain-Germain on a three-season deal until the end of June 2028.

Albert joined PSG in 2022. She played 71 matches in all competitions and scored nine goals for the Parisian club.

Albert has made 26 appearances for the United States. She was part of the team which won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

