Motor racing-McLaren expect Ferrari to be in the fight at Silverstone

Runaway leaders McLaren expect old rivals Ferrari to be fighting them for victory at the British Grand Prix after a strong showing by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in Friday practice.

Lando Norris was top of the timesheets overall but Hamilton, record nine-times winner at Silverstone, was quickest in the first session and both Ferraris beat McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri in the second. It is still early in the weekend, and weather conditions can change, but McLaren duly took notice.

"They looked good, both in the qualifying runs and the longer runs as well," said Piastri, who leads Norris by 15 points after 11 of 24 races. "I think they're in the fight this weekend which is interesting to see."

Ferrari, second overall, are the only top-four team yet to win this season, or take pole position for a regular grand prix rather than a sprint. They were McLaren's closest rivals in Austria last weekend, however, with Leclerc third and Hamilton fourth in a race won by Norris with Piastri second.

Silverstone should play to Ferrari's strengths with its high-speed corners and long straights and the team also successfully debuted a new floor in Austria. "In general the Ferraris have been very, very quick today and they shall be tomorrow," Norris told F1 television. "So I think we have a bit of work to do."

McLaren boss Zak Brown also highlighted the red cars' speed. "The Ferraris look very strong over one lap and race pace. A little early but Ferrari look very tough," the American told Sky Sports television.

